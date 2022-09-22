Pay Me!: Cardi B Has Started To Garnish Tasha K’s Assets Over Defamation Ruling

CLOSE

Cardi B is coming for her all coins due to her. She has started the process to garnish Tasha K’s assets after winning her defamation case.

As per Radar Online the South Bronx, New York native is taking her lawsuit win over the blogger very serious. According to documentation obtained by the celebrity gossip site, Cardi B’s legal team has submitted paperwork to commence the reassignment of the media personality’s earnings. The documentation was filed in the state of Georgia where both women have residences and asks that Chase Bank hold Tasha’s property, wages, safe deposit holdings and more.

Additionally, Belcalis is requesting the financial institution answer questions on how much Tasha is holding at the moment. The “Up” rapper is seeking a total of $3.3 million. Tasha on the other hand is saying not so fast and has asked a judge to intervene as she has an appeal pending and collections can’t happen until a formal decision has been made.

This legal saga originally started back in 2019 when Tasha K claimed Bardi was a prostitute, cheated on her husband Offset, had sexually transmitted diseases and used cocaine. In January the Hustlers star won the suit and was awarded a million-dollar defamation verdict against YouTuber for waging a “malicious campaign” to hurt her reputation by posting false rumors. The jury issued a verdict that Cardi B had been defamed and awarded $1.25 million in damages. Further proceedings brought the total fine against Kebe to $3.82 million.

