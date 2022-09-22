Ginni Thomas, Wife Of Justice Clarence Thomas, Will Speak With Jan. 6 Committee

CLOSE

Ginni Thomas, the wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, is slated to speak before the House committee for their probe of the insurrectionist attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Thomas is expected to be asked about her attempts to get the results of the 2020 presidential election overturned.

NPR reports that Ginni Thomas, 65, has agreed to appear before the House select committee for its ongoing investigation of the Jan. 6 matter. What lead to the agreement has yet to be made public, but a public hearing is due to take place next week on September 28. It hasn’t been confirmed that Thomas will be present for the hearing. Considering the explosive nature of the claims made against Thomas involving her alleged political meddling, it was assumed that any discussions with Thomas would not make it to the public arena.

Among the many pressing matters of the probe, the panel will examine Thomas and her talks with lawyer John Eastman, who was one of many who aimed to urge then-Vice President Mike Pence to reject the outcome of the 2020 presidential elections in favor of Donald Trump. The so-called “Stop The Steal” movement bubbled up in the wake of the Electoral College win by President Joe Biden, coming to a dangerous head during the January 6 Capitol attacks.

Via a statement, the attorney for Thomas confirmed her upcoming meeting with the panel.

“I can confirm that Ginni Thomas has agreed to participate in a voluntary interview with the Committee. As she has said from the outset, Mrs. Thomas is eager to answer the Committee’s questions to clear up any misconceptions about her work relating to the 2020 election. She looks forward to that opportunity,” Mark Paoletta wrote.

The hearing will take place on Wednesday, September 28 at 1:00 PM ET.

