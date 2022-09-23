GloRilla Blesses Old High School With $25K, Links With Cardi B For ‘Tomorrow 2’ Visual

CLOSE

What do you do when you finally achieve some success and name recognition in the music game? Well, if you’re GloRilla you bless your old high school with a King Kong grip and then you call on Cardi B to get together on a track.

According to TMZ the “F.N.F” rapper went back to Martin Luther King Prep High School in her hometown of Memphis, Ten-A-Key to donate a very generous check for $25,000 to the school’s fine arts programs in hopes of helping its students realize their dreams in the coming future.

MLK Prep principal Chiquita Perry accepted the check in front of students and faculty members, and Glo called being in the position to give back a blessing, just like her recent single.

The move comes after Cardi B also went to her former high school and broke them off with a check for $100,000 which is basically pocket change for her at this point.

It’s not a contest though, y’all.

That being said, it’s only right that the two rappers actually linked up for a new cut dubbed “Tomorrow 2” in which Glo and her crew hit up New York City and head over to the Bronx where they link up with Cardi B to twerk, bounce and overall turn up in the city that never sleeps.

It’s always dope to see female rappers get along like this. It feels so rare at times.

Check out the visuals to GloRilla and Cardi B’s “Tomorrow 2” below and let us know your thoughts on the two artists giving back to their high schools in the comments section below.

