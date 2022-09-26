CLOSE

This past weekend, Rolling Loud finally landed in New York City. And while attendees were treated to some of their favorite music acts throughout the weekend, many felt slighted when native New Yorker, A$AP Rocky gave a short set and left his fans wanting more.

According to TMZ, Pretty Flacko acknowledged the anger his fans were pouring out on social media and tried to apologize for the quick set which ran just 15 minutes as he took the Fashion Nova stage at 9:45 p.m. and walked off at 10 p.m. Getting off a mere two songs before exiting left. A$AP Rocky was visibly frustrated with his time slot as was captured by many in the audience.

We’re surprised things actually went down like that given his popularity in his hometown. Ultimately, it might’ve been his own fault though.

Not only was Rocky mad, but some folks on the ground were pissed too … saying he was quite late, and that he should’ve just stuck to pure performing instead of all the side speeches he was giving. A handful of people also feel like it wasn’t Rocky’s greatest outing.

Sources connected to the event tell TMZ … yeah, AR was very tardy here. We’re told he was supposed to be up there at 8:55 PM, but didn’t go on until a good 45 minutes later. Our sources say the reason festival organizers hit the kill switch is because of a noise ordinance that was in place before things got underway … and they were clearly aiming to respect it.

Yeah, this one might be on A$AP Rocky himself. He took to social media to apologize to his fans and took full responsibility but stopped short of admitting his lateness was the reason his set was so short.

The man is juggling a new family with Rihanna along with his career, so best believe he has his hands full at the moment.

Hopefully next time he’ll be getting to his next performance early to avoid another quick set and angering his fans even more.

—

Photo:

The post A$AP Rocky Issues Apology To Fans For Short Rolling Loud Performance appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

A$AP Rocky Issues Apology To Fans For Short Rolling Loud Performance was originally published on hiphopwired.com