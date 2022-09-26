Brett Favre Has SiriusXM Show Put On Hold Amid Mississippi Welfare Scandal

CLOSE

Brett Favre is at the center of a welfare scandal in Mississippi that reportedly diverted millions intended for state welfare recipients into his own pockets. As part of the reaction to this revelation, the former NFL star had his SiriusXM radio show put on hold as the investigation forges ahead.

Brett Favre, 52, was mentioned as part of a scathing report from Mississippi Today earlier in the month which revealed that former Gov. Phil Bryant attempted to divert funds from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program towards the construction of a volleyball stadium for Favre. State prosecutors allege that Bryant’s actions are part of a massive welfare fraud scheme that added up to millions. The scandal stretched far beyond Bryant’s hands as other officials at the state and local levels are accused of misappropriating funds.

NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk issued a report stating that Favre’s weekly recap series, The Brett Favre Show, was put on pause by ESPN Milwaukee, this after more evidence pointing to Favre’s involvement in the fraud scheme came to light. The Hollywood Reporter added in their own report of the pausing of media appearances from Favre that his show, The SiriusXM Blitz With Brett Favre and Bruce Murray, will also be put on indefinite hold.

