PnB Rock Teen Murder Suspect Arrested, Suspect Father Still Loose

It has been a little over two weeks since the murder of PnB Rock, born Rakim Allen, in a Los Angeles restaurant. More details are starting to come to light, and the police have identified a suspect and arrested the alleged shooter.

On Wednesday morning (Sept. 28), the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) announced Freddie Lee Trone as someone involved in the shooting, robbery and murder of PnB Rock. Since, and according to TMZ, the LAPD has arrested the shooter, a teen identified as Trone’s son.

The rapper was gunned down in a Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles on Monday, September 12. Reportedly, the shooter removed several of the rapper’s chains before fleeing. The shooter also “demanded property” from PnB’s girlfriend who was dining with him. The authorities are now specifying that Trone was the getaway driver. Reportedly, the father and son bandits were in the parking lot when PnB arrived at the restaurant.

Unfortunately, Freddie Lee Trone is still at large and LAPD says he should be considered armed and dangerous. LAPD’s South Bureau Homicide Division is asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect. As previously reported, the authorities were seeking info about any of PnB’s past beefs in hopes of identifying suspects.

PnB Rock was laid to rest via a traditional Muslim funeral in his native Philadelphia on September 21.

Anyone having information on the whereabouts of the suspect or anyone having additional information about this homicide is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide Divisions Detectives Nellie Knight or Matthew Clark at 323-786-5146. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to http://www.lacrimestoppers.org.

