McDonald’s Collabs With Cactus Plant Flea Market For Limited-Edition Happy Meal®

CLOSE

Everyone remembers their first Happy Meal® as a kid and the can’t-sit-still feeling as you dug in to see what was inside. Cactus Plant Flea Market is reimagining that experience in a whole new way – this time, for adults.

As per Hype Beast the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box, a first-of-its-kind collaboration made exclusively for McDonald’s fans by one of the most important brands in culture. It all starts with the box, which has been totally redesigned in Cactus Plant Flea Market’s signature style alongside McDonald’s iconic Golden Arches. Fans who purchase the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box on the McDonald’s App will automatically be entered for a chance to score exclusive merch for free every week, including custom Cactus Plant Flea Market x McDonald’s items like T-shirts, a Grimace Chair and more.

Merch will also be made available exclusively on cpfmmcdonalds.com on Oct. 3 at 11 a.m. ET. The collection will only be available during a limited-time window, while supplies last. The release features a variety of tees, hoodies, and special collectibles – which further explores the storytelling between the two brands, showcasing Cactus Plant Flea Market’s uncanny ability to tap into deeply specific nostalgia.

“We’re taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald’s experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that’s hyper-relevant for our adult fans,” said Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer. “I can’t wait to give fans a unique piece of art and culture as we dive headfirst into the dynamic world of Cactus Plant Flea Market together next week. With menu favorites like the Big Mac and McNuggets at the center of this collab, this is another way we’re reigniting a new generation’s love for our food and the brand.”

The Cactus Plant Flea Market Happy Meal® will be available in-restaurant, in the drive-thru, by delivery or on the McDonald’s App starting Oct. 3, while supplies last.

Photo: McDonald’s USA, LLC

The post McDonald’s Collabs With Cactus Plant Flea Market For Limited-Edition Happy Meal® appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

McDonald’s Collabs With Cactus Plant Flea Market For Limited-Edition Happy Meal® was originally published on hiphopwired.com