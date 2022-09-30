Aladdin Chops It Up With Rising Bay Area Rapper Symba For ‘Behind The Mic’

CLOSE

Any Hip-Hop fan that hasn’t heard of Symba and his blistering “Never Go Broke” track is either out of touch or living under a rock. The rising Bay Area star was recently in the Nation’s Capital and chopped it up with Aladdin, The Prince Of The Airwayz, for the media personality’s Behind The Mic series.

Symba, who just released his Results Take Time Gangsta Grillz mixtape hosted by DJ Drama, sat down with Aladdin and P Stew for a wide-ranging chat about his early days in the Bay, chasing his hoop dreams, discovering a passion for making music with his longtime friends, and how he came to naming his latest project.

The interview took place in the historic H Street corridor in Washington, D.C. at Lydia On H, an Afro -Caribbean eatery combining island flavors with a touch of Malawi flair. Symba revealed that his mother was also a restauranteur in the East Bay town of Antioch and one of the first Black-owned eateries in his hometown.

While it appears that Symba just exploded onto the scene this year, he began taking his craft seriously alongside his partners Phonix and Brooks with a 2014 move to Los Angeles. It was there when he began studying some of the greats in his profession while creating his own lane. In 2020, Symba’s appearance on the L.A. Leakers and the “Freestyle #104” went viral and he’s been out of here ever since.

Currently signed to The Starr Island Group, Symba is poised to run the rap game and his momentum can only go up from this point. Pardon our pun here, but Symba is definitely a young lion that the rest of the game needs to watch out for.

Check out Aladdin, The Prince Of The Airwayz, and Symba chop it up for Behind The Mic in the video below.

