Chills & Feels: New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Trailer

Marvel has perfected giving its viewers the chills and all the feels with their trailers. The latest preview for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever understood the assignment thoroughly.

From the jump you get a fresh kick in the chest as Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) is seen holding the mask of her fallen son, T’Challa aka The Black Panther during a homegoing procession. This new trailer also gives us more visuals of the film’s antagonist, Namor the Sub-Mariner.

But besides the expected mourning, the latter half of the trailer kicks in plenty of action with General Okoye getting busy, M’Baku pounding his chest and the “new” Black Panther showing…herself. That’s got to be Shuri taking on the mantle, right?

Watch the trailer below. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in theaters November 11.

