Too Soon?: YG Drops Visuals For ‘How To Rob A Rapper’

With the release of his latest album, I GOT ISSUES this past Friday (Sept. 29), YG is looking to get some buzz going but already he’s getting blowback from the Hip-Hop community as they feel he might’ve gone about it the wrong way.

For his visuals to the Mozzy and D3szn featured cut, “How To Rob A Rapper,” YG basically breaks down how the murder of PnB Rock unfolded at Roscoe’s a few weeks ago and has many screaming “too soon!” as his bars seem too close to the actual situation.

Dropping lines like “peep game, I’ma teach you how to rob a rapper, catch a ni**a lacking, he slacking on IG Live / He gon’ show his whereabouts by accidents, he be high / He gon’ show the jewels he wearing and the car that he drive,” some felt that it too closely referenced how Rock’s girlfriend accidentally revealed that the couple were at the Roscoe’s restaurant where PnB was ultimately robbed and murdered.

Though police have since cleared Rock’s girlfriend of the blame as the man who killed Rock was already in the parking lot when they arrived, it still rubbed some the wrong way.

Whether or not it was intentional is anyone’s guess but we wouldn’t be surprised if this track was recorded before the untimely death of PnB Rock and it’s all just a bad coincidence.

Check out the video to “How To Rob A Rapper” below and let us know your thoughts on the track and whether YG should’ve just held on to this instead of dropping it so soon after PnB Rock’s murder in the comments section below.

