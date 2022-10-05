Drake To Perform At The Apollo Theater For SiriusXM Concert

CLOSE

Rejoice OVO loyalists for the King of The North, Drake, plans on traveling south of his border and descending upon his loyal subjects for a one-night only concert at Harlem’s iconic theater, The Apollo.

According to his Instagram announcement on Tuesday evening (Oct. 4(, Drake plans on hitting the historic venue for the first time for a SiriusXM concert this November 11 because tis the season of giving. Interestingly enough this will be the first time the multi-platinum selling artist will be performing at The Apollo, so expect it to be quite the spectacle.

The show is part of SiriusXM’s Small Stage Series. Those in attendance can expect an intimate type setting from the 6 God.

The Apollo Theater has roughly 1500 seats available so getting a pair of tickets is going to be harder than scoring a pair of Off-White Jordans on the SNKRS app and y’all know that’s impossible. Fans interested in winning a pair can try by scanning the QR code on SiriusXM’s website. It’s a extremely long-shot but it doesn’t hurt to try. Anyone trying to win a pair of tickets have until 11pm on October 26th to do so, so get on it while y’all can.

Will you be trying to see Drake live at The Apollo on November 11th? Let us know in the comments section below.

