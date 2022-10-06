Supreme Creative Director Tremaine Emory Claims Kanye West Dissed Virgil Abloh Before His Death

CLOSE

Kanye West has even more explaining to do. The Creative Director of Supreme claims he dissed Virgil Abloh before and after his death.

As spotted on Hip Hop N More the polarizing rapper is now being accused of more heinous actions. Fashion executive and creative lead at the global streetwear company Tremaine Emory is calling BIG CAP on Yeezy’s recent post about Virgil. Earlier this week Ye took to social media and claimed that Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, commonly known as LVMH, CEO Bernard Arnault is guilty of Abloh’s death.

“SPANK MY HAND WITH THE RULER(S) I’LL GO SIT IN THE ‘PRINCIPAL(S)’ OFFICE,” West wrote. “CAN’T WE TALK ABOUT MORE IMPORTANT THINGS? LIKE HOW LATE THE SHOW WAS, OR HOW BERNARD ARNAULT KILLED MY BEST FRIEND.”

Tremaine, who has worked with both Virgil and Kanye in the past, responded to the scandalous rant in his own Instagram post. “I gotta draw the line at you using Virgil’s death in your ‘ye’ is the victim campaign in front your sycophant peanut algorithm gallery” the caption read. “Your best friend Virgil, NEGRO PLEASE , this time last year you said Virgil’s designs are a disgrace to the black community infont [sic] of all your employees at yeezy -ASK LUCETTE HOLLAND…I GOT ALL THE “RECEIPTS” ( don’t let me get into the things you said about v after his death)”.

Emory also went on to say that Ye was purposely not invited to a private celebration of Abloh’s life because the of the obvious. “Ye tell the ppl why you didn’t get invited to Virgil’s actual funeral the one before the public one at the museum( and why you weren’t allowed to speak at the public funeral) . You knew Virgil had terminal cancer and you rode on him in group chats, at yeezy, interviews, songs etc…”.

Tremaine Emory’s post eventually landed on Kanye’s radar to which he pointed out that Supreme is also owned by LVMH but did not deny the accusations.

