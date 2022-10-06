6 Things We Learned From Diddy on The Breakfast Club

CLOSE

Puff Daddy’s been in the Hip-Hop/R&B game for decades and while he’s not churning out bangers on the constant like he did back in the 90’s, he’s still a force to be reckoned with in the industry regardless to whom or what.

Stopping by The Breakfast Club to chop it up with Angela Yee, Charlamagne Tha God and Angela Yee, Puff Daddy a.k.a P. Diddy a.k.a Diddy a.k.a Love speaks on different aspects of his career and his personal life much to the surprise of many. From speaking on Kanye’s “White Lives Matter” shirt to revealing his thoughts on marriage, Diddy keeps things a 100 forreal and isn’t concerned with how people feel about it as he doesn’t need to be. The man is made and doesn’t need anyone’s approval anymore.

Here are the 6 things we learned from P. Diddy on The Breakfast Club.

Diddy says that when his son, Christian Combs told him he wanted to be a rapper he told his son that he’d have to do it on his own. Eventually he found his own distribution deal and everything without the help of his father. We deadass thought Diddy put him on this whole time.

Diddy admits that he’s “never been a good boyfriend” to the women he’s dated and says he was “definitely a cheater.” He blames it on being a “Scorpio with a lot of money.” That being said, he says he’s currently single and Karisha is single and calls her one of his best friends.

Talking about marriage, Diddy says he doesn’t ever want to get married, but would have a “celebration of my love and she would probably get a half a billion dollars” instead of a traditional wedding. We lowkey feel many women would sign up for that. Just sayin.’

Though he’s been in the game for decades, Diddy doesn’t like it when the younger generation calls him “OG,” or “Unc” because it makes him feel a ways. “It be subliminal “OG” and age hate in the industry” and Diddy is not here for it. Just call him Diddy or “Love” and y’all be aight.

When asked about Kanye’s “White Lives Matter” fiasco, Diddy said it was “tone deaf” but also says “Kanye’s my boy – is a super-super-super free thinker, and a lot of times what he means is like misconstrued.” Though Diddy says he understands “white lives do matter,” he also stated “that was our slogan and that wasn’t our slogan to go share with nobody else.” Diddy says that he wanted to a put out a t-shirt in honor of Kanye, but needs a minute to get over the “White Lives Matter” situation before he could do it. “Love your people and love your tribe first!”

Touching on the subject of Ma$e, Diddy says that he never did anything to him saying “I never took nothing from nobody a day in my life.” Continuing to make his case, Diddy said “I did one album with Ma$e… how much money do you think I owe this guy? One album and then he became a fake pastor and went and conned people? And then y’all gonna let him go and throw dirt on the Gawd’s name?” Diddy don’t like to be slandered, b. He even said that Ma$e owes him $3 million for an album he never did. Now we wait on Ma$e to respond cause y’all know he will.

