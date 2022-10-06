Rock The Park DC WKNDR 2022 Takes Over Downtown Washington This Weekend

CLOSE

Rock The Park DC WKNDR 2022 will take over the downtown section of Washington, D.C. for an event full of high-powered grooves from a pair of legends in the DJ space. On Saturday (Oct. 8), revelers will be treated to the sounds of headliner Kenny Dope along with a number of other acts, and Sunday (Oc.t 9), the jams continue with DJ Jazzy Jeff on the wheels.

Now in its second year, Rock The Park DC, in conjunction with DowntownDC Business Improvement District (BID), will welcome the aforementioned Kenny Dope and DJ Jazzy Jeff, adding to a stacked lineup of talent set to entertain the masses.

Joining Kenny Dope on Saturday will be locals DJ Geena Marie out of Silver Spring, Md., and Go-Go group TOB Band out of Washington. Charlie Clap, out of New York City, also joins the lineup. The Saturday event runs from 4:00 PM to 10:000 PM local time.

On Sunday, DJ Jazzy Jeff will be joined by DJ Kamala out of New York City, and DJ Spinna, also out of New York City. Rock The Park DC, curated by Abby O’Neill and Adrian Loving, promises to be an early autumn event not to miss. It also shares the same set times of 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM local time.

“It’s really been a labor of love to bring free dance music programming to the city that birthed and shaped me. Soulful house music is the pure embodiment of love and joy, and Go-Go is still one of funkiest genres ever,” O’Neill said in a statement. “Rock the Park DC is a cathartic wellspring of undeniable music and great vibes! And our goal is to continue to spread joy and exhilaration to all within earshot, and encourage as much dancing as possible.”

“This is the perfect opportunity to present and share amazing local and international talents, and feel-good music with the D.C. community in a gorgeous outdoor park — and all for free!” Loving added. “We can’t wait to welcome everyone to rock the park with us.”

Last year, the event brought over 8,000 attendees to the grounds and they’ve expanded the operations to accommodate a beer garden, a fleet of food trucks, event memorabilia, and much more.

“Last year’s Rock the Park DC series was an amazing way for the BID to offer D.C. residents and visitors a reason to visit the newly reopened Franklin Park, which we maintain and activate with events,” Gerren Price, the BID’s President, and CEO said. “This year is going to be equally off-the-charts excellent, and we are incredibly excited to be able to present local and national performers for free cultural and musical programming that brings the city together.”

To learn more about Rock The Park DC, please click here. Follow the conversation on social media by using the following hashtags.

The event kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 4 PM local time and repeats the time on Sunday, Oct. 9. The cost is free but you will need to register by using the link directly above.

Photo: Sneakshot Photography for DowntownDC BID

