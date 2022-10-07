Right Message, Wrong Messenger: Tory Lanez Stops By School To Give Motivational Speech To Youth

CLOSE

Someone thought it was a great idea for Tory Lanez, the miniature man who allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion, to give advice to young teens.

Spotted on Blavity, a video of Yosemite Sam, aka Tory Lanez, was shared on Wednesday, October 6, by a stan account for the artist @tl.central.

In the clip, the artist, who is currently in hot water due to the Megan Thee Stallion shooting and other multiple incidents of assault delivered some motivational words to the impressionable teens.

“Look, every one of y’all are great. Every one of you guys is going to do incredible things. Every one of you guys have the power to be amazing and to overachieve what you do,’ Lanez said.

He continues, “I don’t know what any of y’all go through when you guys get at home. The things you do before you get here. The things you do after. But the things that I can tell you is that all things you do, the decisions you make, every action you do has a reaction.”

Well, Lanez would be the expert in that department due to the insanely questionable decisions he has made, whether it’s allegedly shooting one of the hottest artists in the world in the foot, being involved in a hit-and-run accident in 2021, or just recently sucker punching August Alsina.

This Is Not The First Time Someone Tapped Tory Lanez To Provide Motivation To Youth

Speaking to a room full of student-athletes, for whatever reason, Lanez decided to shun video game playing as a waste of time, telling them they could be more productive doing other things.

Strange advice coming from someone in an industry where there is no guarantee you will make it. Also, the video game industry is one of the most profitable industries in the world. On top of that, gamers and streamers are playing video games professionally and making more than him.

Anyway, we wish people would stop booking this guy to talk to kids; plenty of other artists who aren’t currently in trouble with the law can give the same or better advice.

Just saying.

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty

