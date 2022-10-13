All Falls Down: JPMorgan Chase Ends Banking Relationship With Kanye West

CLOSE

Kanye West is quickly learning there are consequences to being a “free thinker” and just saying antisemitic things. JPMorgan Chase has informed the rapper it will no longer be handling the “billionaire’s” company’s cash.

Once you say antisemitic things, it all falls down.

After weeks of making head*ss comments, a white lives matter shirt that earned him a ton of well-deserved backlash, JPMorgan Chase informed the billionaire, “genius,” rapper that his YEEZY money is no longer good there.

West and his team were told by the American-based multinational investment bank and financial services holding company.

In the statement, JPMorgan Chase noted a recent conversation with an entity whose name can’t be seen led to the decision to end its relationship with YEEZY, LLC and its affiliated entities.

Per the statement, JPMorgan Chase will give Kanye West sufficient time to “transition to another financial institution, maintaining accounts, including all products and services, until November 21,” HYPEBEAST reports. There is no explanation for JPMorgan Chase’s decision, but you don’t have to be Sherlock Holmes to figure out why the financial institution has decided to cut ties with Ye’s company. Is This The Cancellation of Kanye West? Before his Twitter account was locked down, Ye asked his followers, “who you think created cancel culture?” While I guess we’ll never know, the Chicago Hip-Hop star is learning what it feels like to undergo a cancellation. West has been doing his best to appease far-right white America, hanging out with MAGA pundits like Candace Owens, and now he is learning how it feels to be one. Welp. We are sure there will be another bank willing to hold Kanye West’s YEEZY coins, which will be another talking point for him to beef about on Instagram and Twitter. But until then, this is another massive L that Ye will have to keep. — Photos: The Washington Post / Getty

