All Falls Down: JPMorgan Chase Ends Banking Relationship With Kanye West

Kanye West is quickly learning there are consequences to being a “free thinker” and just saying antisemitic things. JPMorgan Chase has informed the rapper it will no longer be handling the “billionaire’s” company’s cash.
Once you say antisemitic things, it all falls down.
After weeks of making head*ss comments, a white lives matter shirt that earned him a ton of well-deserved backlash, JPMorgan Chase informed the billionaire, “genius,” rapper that his YEEZY money is no longer good there.
West and his team were told by the American-based multinational investment bank and financial services holding company.
In the statement, JPMorgan Chase noted a recent conversation with an entity whose name can’t be seen led to the decision to end its relationship with YEEZY, LLC and its affiliated entities.
