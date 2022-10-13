Jamie Foxx Gets Denied Entry Into Cardi B’s Birthday Party

CLOSE

Jamie Foxx is one of the few celebrities left in the world that’s considered golden wherever he shows up (Will Smith used to be one, but y’all know what happened), but apparently security at Cardi B’s birthday party felt differently.

Yesterday, social media was buzzing after TMZ reported that the beloved Oscar-winning actor was actually denied entry into Cardi B’s birthday party even though he was invited to the WeHo soiree. Showing up fashionably late with an entourage consisting of 10 people, security informed Foxx and his crew that they didn’t have any sections available at the event, and the Ray actor decided to take his talents elsewhere.

Knowing that they didn’t want to get on Foxx’s bedside, security tried to make amends and allow Jamie and his crew into the venue, but it was too late. Jamie Foxx had made up his mind.

He came running out to the street, telling Jamie it’s cool for him to enter — but Foxx wasn’t having it, saying … “No, we not good. Nah ni**a, it’s all good! I love you, but it was too much.”

According to a photo agency, Jamie was initially turned away because he had too many guests with him. Let’s just say … MAJOR faux pas on the part of someone at the door.Even Ice Spice was allowed into Cardi’s 30th birthday party, b and she doesn’t even have an BET Award (no shots). She probably showed up hella early to make sure she got in. Luckily Jamie Foxx isn’t holding anything against the security as they were just doing the job they were hired to do.Party sources say Jamie decided to leave the party as he was being walked inside because he realized there wasn’t an area for him. Sources say there were no hard feelings and Jamie handled the situation well. Don’t be surprised if those dudes have a hard time getting security gigs going forward. Just sayin.’ What do y’all think? Should security have just let Jamie Foxx enter the venue without raising an issue? Should they have kicked someone out to make room for him and his crew? If so, who? Let us know in the comments section below.

