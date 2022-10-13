Shiny Suit Problems: MA$E Implies Diddy Blocked His Tour With Jadakiss & Cam’ron

CLOSE

MA$E continues to be very vocal about his problems with Diddy. He is now implying that his former CEO blocked his tour with Jadakiss and Cam’ron.

As per Complex the Harlem, New York City native is back to pointing the finger of shame at the Bad Boy Entertainment mogul. On Friday, Sept. 9 he announced a multi market concert series with Jadakiss and Cam’ron called The Three Headed Monster Tour. Naturally, fans were excited to hear about the line up but fast forward to a couple of weeks later and it was called off. Now the “Feels So Good” MC is once again calling out Diddy as the puppet master behind the abrupt start and stop.

On Wednesday, Oct. 12 MA$E took to social media to hint that Diddy had a hand in nixing it.

It’s Time To Show Cowards What Fearless Looks Like “I’m Not Stopping Nothing That I’m Doing!” So Y’all Can Cancel All of The Dates I will not apologize for what’s right!” he wrote.

MA$E went on to also informally announce he has some new material on the way, including what seems to be a joint project with Cam’ron and Jadakiss.

EITHER WAY I WILL BE PERFORMING SOMEWHERE Stay tuned albumS coming: #NowWeEven #WillieBurgers – KILLA x KISS #TheLiberationOfStMason.”

The final sentence was the direct shot at his former mentor.

Also, to my #1 hater BTS make sure you pull up since your trying to stop everything I do BTS. We know what’s going on… but it’s not gonna stop nothing – Can’t Stop Won’t Stop .

You can view his post below. Diddy has yet to respond to the dry allegations.

