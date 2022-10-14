So Salty: Balenciaga Unveils Purse That Looks Like Lay’s Potato Chip Bag

CLOSE

Balenciaga continues to troll the fashion world. Their newest piece is a purse that looks like a bag of Lay’s potato chips.

As per Metro Newspaper the luxury design house is back to their old tricks again. At their recent fashion show some of their models strutted the walkway with a clutch in hand that resembled the popular snack. So much so that industry professionals in attendance were not aware that it was an actual carry from the forthcoming collection, but rather a symbolistic play. But style insider account @dietprada confirms the pieces were indeed purses on an Instagram post. “How do you follow up a viral fashion accessory like @balenciaga’s trash bag bag? How about another that looks like actual trash?” the caption read.

The bags are available in three flavors literally; a classic version, a Limón one and the very scarce Hot flavor. They are reportedly made of leather and feature a zipper closure at the top. While there are not a lot of details available yet on this release it seems that this is a co-branded effort as Lay’s also posted about the bag on their social media accounts simply stating “Summer 2023 #pfw”.

The Balenciaga Lay’s bag is rumored to be priced at $1,800.00. Currently there is not an estimated release date for the item beyond “Summer 23”.

