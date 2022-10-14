It’s A Cameo-Filled ‘House Party’ At LeBron James Crib In The First Trailer For The Intriguing Remake

CLOSE

That House Party remake that fans of the original movie are up in arms about is still happening, and the first trailer gives us a glimpse of the reimagining of the hood classic.

Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema hope that a fresh take and tons of cameos will help ease the fears that the upcoming House Party remake will not tarnish the legacy of the original 90s films.

The film stars Jacob Latimore (Kevin) and Tosin Cole (Damon). Kevin and Damon are two friends struggling to make ends meet and work together in a dead-end job cleaning houses.

Kevin needs money ASAP to help take care of his daughter, and just by luck, they end up in the mansion of LeBron James – who also happens to be a producer alongside longtime partner Maverick Carter.

James is also in the film via a hologram of himself located in his walk-in closet that provides the professional hooper with pep talks to counter the Skip Bayless level of hate he receives daily and hilariously reminds him that his hairline is on point still.

To acquire the cash they need to level up their lives, Damon takes advantage of the James gang being out of town and pitches the idea to throw a mansion party at the Lakers superstar’s posh digs.

The idea sounds good on paper, but as expected gets out of control with celebrities like Kid Cudi, Tinashe, and Lena Waithe, who is smoking weed with a koala bear. Even Kid N Play stars of the original film stop by to enjoy the party. According to the official synopsis, Kevin and Damon must recover one of James’ missing championship rings.

When & Where Can You Watch House Party?

House Party will be Grammy-award-winning music video director Calmatic’s film debut. Rounding out the film’s cast will be DC Young Fly, Melvin Gregg (American Vandal), Rotimi (Power), Allen Maldonado (Straight Outta Compton), Shakira Ja’nai Paye (All Day and a Night), Andrew Santino (Dave), Bill Bellamy (A Dark Foe), and Tik Tok sensation Tamera Kissen.

House Party, at one point, was an HBO MAX exclusive, and now it will get a theatrical release dropping on MLK Weekend, Jan. 13, 2023, which should help it get more eyes on it when it crashes into theaters.

Step into the first trailer below.

