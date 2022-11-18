CLOSE

Now that the backlash from the tragic events of Astroworld has lessened, a bit, Travis Scott is ready to get back out there and put out some new work for his hardcore day ones.

Looking to return with a bang, Travis Scott teased a new collaboration with none other than the OG producer from another planet, Pharrell Williams, for his latest cut “Down In Atlanta.” Taking to social media to post a pic of the two kicking it at the “Down In Atlanta” video shoot, Travis seems ready to get back in the limelight and stunt on everyone in his exclusive Cactus Jack Air Jordans that everyone covets but no one can get.

Life ain’t fair sometimes.

No word on whether “Down In Atlanta” is a cut off of Travis’ new album or Pharrell’s upcoming Phriends project. More than likely it’s the latter, but regardless of who the record belongs to, fans of the two are going to bump it like there’s no tomorrow.

The post Travis Scott & Pharrell Link Up For New Record, “Down In Atlanta” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Travis Scott & Pharrell Link Up For New Record, “Down In Atlanta” was originally published on hiphopwired.com