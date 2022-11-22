P. Diddy & Son Christian Celebrate Having Their Records Top The Charts At The Same Time

CLOSE

Looks like the Bad Boy legacy of chart topping artists might be in good hands as Diddy’s son, Christian Combs just secured his first chart topping record in the Kodak Black assisted, “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop.”

TMZ is reporting that not only did Christian Combs get his first official chart topper of his young career, but Diddy himself also has a record right up there next to his son’s in the Bryson Tiller featured “Gotta Move On.” Talk about “like father like son.” The occasion called for a celebration and if Diddy’s proved anything over the decades it’s that all he needs is a single reason to celebrate life and it’s blessings.

The two Bad Boy artists released records this year that have steadily climbed two different airplay charts on Billboard, which measures radio spins. First, we have Diddy’s “Gotta Move On,” featuring Bryson Tiller … which reached the top of the Adult R&B Airplay chart Tuesday morning.

Taking to social media to show just how proud they are of their history making accomplishment (first time a father and son shared the top of the Billboard charts), the two hugged it out with Diddy saying, “I’m so proud of you. That was God’s work… But that’s also our work. Put in that hard work.”

This is what it’s all about. Celebrating success with your loved ones who’ve met you at the top of the mountain.

Check out their chart topping hits below and let us know if you think Christian Combs will be the one carrying Bad Boy into the future in the comments section below.

