CLOSE

It feels like just yesterday Travis Scott was getting pulled from concert lineups due to the controversy surrounding the tragic events of his 2021 Astroworld show, but lately the “Highest In The Room” rapper has been booked for a few big time shows and Rolling Loud is the latest event that has enlisted the talents of one Cactus Jack.

This past Wednesday (December 7), Rolling Loud took to their official Twitter account to announce that Travis Scott would be headlining their December 23rd show… in Thailand! We guess American Travis Scott fans will have to book a flight overseas if they want to see their favorite artist live and in concert. Rolling Loud Thailand is set to go down on April 13 and end on the 15th at Legend Siam in Pattaya. That gives Scott fans enough time to sell a few pairs of their Travis Scott Air Jordans, book an Air BnB, and get it poppin’ in the heart of Southeast Asia come April 2023.

Rolling Loud Thailand will make the festival’s first show in Asia and is said to feature 66 acts and international headliners to ensure it makes an impact come next year. 66 acts? If something goes wrong y’all know conspiracy theorists are going to have a field day with that. Just sayin.’

But this won’t be the only Rolling Loud that Travis Scott will be involved in as he recently announced that he and Kendrick Lamar would be holding it down for Rolling Loud Rotterdam a few months later in June of 2023. It’s looking like 2023 will be the year that Travis Scott once again puts the music game in a chokehold and the sneaker game in a state of despair what with all the sneaker bots leaving us everyday folk out in the cold. Just sayin.’

What do y’all think of Travis Scott headlining Rolling Loud Thailand? Let us know in the comments section below.

The post Travis Scott To Headline ‘Rolling Loud Thailand’ In 2023 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Travis Scott To Headline ‘Rolling Loud Thailand’ In 2023 was originally published on hiphopwired.com