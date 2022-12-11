Irv Gotti Says Cash Money Records Is The “Greatest Label Ever” [Video]

CLOSE

For better or worse when Irv Gotti talks, the culture listens. In a recent interview the mogul says that Cash Money Records is the greatest Hip-Hop label ever.

As spotted on Complex, the Hollis, Queens native paid a visit to the team at the Earn Your Leisure podcast. The former Murder Inc. executive was asked about Birdman’s recent declaration that his company is the best to ever do it in Rap; Irv Gotti quickly agreed. “Yeah. As far as labels goes, there’s no disputing Cash Money is the greatest label ever. Think about it,” he said while reciting “HA.” “That sh*t was out over, what, 25 years ago? Them n****s been hot. They been hot all this time.”

Gotti went on to give more context to why he feels why CMR is the clear front runner. “They’re the best label ever. No one’s even close to Cash Money, I don’t think.” he added. “No one’s close to them. And if they ever wanted to sell, Baby and [co-founder Ronald ‘Slim’ Williams] could get a billi. Someone will give them a billion dollars.”

Irv also gave the hosts more insight on why he recently sold his masters to Iconoclast. “I said, ‘Well, I’m selling my past to ignite my future,’” he explained. “I said, ‘I wanna pay for my own TV series, pay for my own films, so I can own it 100%, and build that catalog up just how I built my music catalog.’”

You can watch Irv Gotti’s interview with Earn Your Leisure below.

