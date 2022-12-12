Uncle Luke & Fat Joe Chat Regarding Trick Daddy & Pitbull

CLOSE

There is no doubt that Fat Joe tells captivating stories. Uncle Luke is now weighing in on his claim that he put on Trick Daddy and Pitbull.

As spotted on Complex the Rap icon threw a flag on the play regarding an interview Joe conducted. Back in May the “Lean Back” appeared on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast. The Q&A ran for almost three hours and resulted in some several memorable responses and a few hot takes. Fast forward to December and a clip where Fat Joe claimed responsibility for getting Trick Daddy and Pitbull their first deals landed on Luke’s radar. “Pitbull, I took his demo and got him signed,” Joe explained. “Trick Daddy, I took his shit and got him signed”.

The 2 Live Crew founder took to social media to express his confusion. “I love Joe but i find this very interesting because i discovered @trickdaddydollars he did his first song with me as soon as he got of the lock up and by he stayed with me” he revealed. “I also discovered signed @pitbull to the platinum selling Luke records label he did his first song’s with me. Because I’m from Miami I felt the importance of signing a Cuban rapper so I discovered him off of battle rap tapes. Maybe I’m missing something here I do have the receipts.”

Naturally this post got back to Fat Joe and he made it clear he did not stretch the truth and made sure to link with Luke to discuss the matter. The two went on Instagram Live and gave each other their flowers in terms of not only what they did for both Trick Daddy and Pitbull but for the culture overall. You can watch them discuss the matter below.

