Peep The Latest ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Trailer

Though we’re still a ways away from indulging in the brilliance of Sony’s highly anticipated Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, a new trailer for Miles Morales’ latest adventure hit the internet yesterday and boy did it get the fanboys a-talkin.’

While the two-minute teaser trailer was mostly compiled of footage from it’s predecessor, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, we did get some cool looks at the multiple Spider-Men and Spider-Women set to join Miles and Spider-Gwen on their latest adventure. According to the film’s synopsis, Miles and Gwen are once again thrown into the Multiverse where they meet various versions of arachnid-enhanced superheroes who do what they can to protect their worlds from tearing apart, but once a new threat emerges, their views clash and ultimately end up in turmoil on how to save the day.

Such is obvious when we witness Miguel O’Hara a.k.a Spider-Man 2099 put hands on Miles Morales and drive him into the ground with little to no mercy. Why the beef? Is The Spot the new villain that has our heroes beefing with one another? How many different spider-men and women will be introduced? We have no idea but best believe we’ll be finding out when Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hits theaters on June 2, 2023 and concludes with Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse in 2024.

Check out the trailer to Across The Spider-Verse below and let us know if you’ll be checking this out when it premiers in theaters next summer.

