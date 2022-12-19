Helen Mirren Joins Kendrick Lamar In His Latest Video To “Count Me Out”

CLOSE

For the last week, SZA had the internet buzzing with the release of her latest project, SOS (the album is fire), but today we’re revisiting the work of her TDE teammate, Kendrick Lamar who’s dropped a new visual for one of the standout cuts off his last album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

Releasing a new video for “Count Me Out,” Kendrick Lamar enlists the talents of Oscar winning actress, Helen Mirren to take on the role of his therapist who sits and listens as he empties out his feelings about life in the form of rhymes and metaphors. With shifting imageries showcasing K. Dot in different and sometimes curious circumstances, Mirren can do nothing but sit idly by in mesmerism as she takes in the bars that her patient is getting off his chest.

It’s pretty damn dope to be honest. You have to wonder if Mirren’s familiar with Kendrick Lamar’s work at all.

Check out the visual to “Count Me Out” below and let us know your thoughts on the Kendrick Lamar directed joint.

