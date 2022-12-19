The N*ggler Pinched: Brooklyn Pastor Lamor Whitehead Arrested For Fraud By The Feds

CLOSE

Well, we can’t say we didn’t see this one coming. Flamboyant Brooklyn Pastor Lamor Whitehead has been arrested by the Feds for charges that include fraud and extortion.

If you are unfamiliar, Whitehead is the same preacher who was robbed while he was livestreaming one of his sermons. He claimed that he was liberated of hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry. If that didn’t raise eyebrows, his audacious gear that includes luxury designer, and loud fashions certainly did. Soon enough a pic of Whitehead in an outlandish suit earned him the nickname “The N*ggler” (we’re not saying we condone such a problematic nome de plume, but it’s funny.)

Anyway, Pastor Whitehead has run afoul of the law for allegedly defrauding his flock, and the FBI arrested him on Monday (Dec. 19) for charges that include extortion, fraud and lying to the FBI.

Reports the New York Times:

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan said Mr. Whitehead solicited money from victims, including a retired parishioner, through threats or false promises of enriching them, then kept the money for himself.

Dawn Florio, a lawyer for Mr. Whitehead, said, “Bishop Whitehead denies these allegations and we are going to fight them vigorously.”

Mr. Whitehead was thrust into the public eye on July 24, when armed robbers rushed into his small church, Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries, during his sermon, while it was being streamed on the internet. The masked men stole jewelry and other property from Mr. Whitehead and his wife. Two men were charged in Brooklyn federal court in September in connection with the robbery.

According to the Feds, the crimes Whitehead stands accused of occurred before his infamous robbery.

Considering his flock included Brooklyn locals who weren’t of lavish means, expect Pastor Whitehead to get dragged for all the filth.

