CLOSE

Lizzo was the musical guest on this past weekend’s (Dec. 17) episode of Saturday Night Live. Oh yeah, actor Austin Butler, aka dude who played Elvis, was the host.

We’re sure he did his thing, but Lizzo was holding down the musical front and is what we were checking for. As was to be expected, she delivered.

She performed “Break Up Twice” from her 2022 album Special, there has been much discussion about how her performance and outfit was a nod to Annie Lee’s famed “Blue Monday” painting.

In keeping with the holiday season, she also performed her take on Stevie Wonder’s “Someday at Christmas.”

And just so you know how far her talent goes, Lizzo also appeared in a sketch about…plastic shirts aka plirts. Okay, that was low key funny.

Peep Lizzo’s “Someday At Christmas” performance below.

The post Lizzo Performed “Break Up Twice” and “Someday At Christmas” on ‘SNL’ appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Lizzo Performed “Break Up Twice” and “Someday At Christmas” on ‘SNL’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com