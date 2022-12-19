Lil Baby Drops New Visuals To FIFA World Cup Anthem “The World Is Yours To Take”

CLOSE

Lil Baby done officially made it.

Sure he’s already one of the biggest names in the rap game and has moved millions of units around the world thus far, but being tapped by Budweiser to drop an anthem for the FIFA World Cup is another stratosphere of success that one can only dream of. Dropping the visuals for said anthem “The World Is Yours To Take,” Lil Baby and his crew take to the sands of Qatar (where the World Cup was held) before Lil Baby eventually makes his way onto the soccer field where the world’s greatest soccer players have been kicking it for the past few weeks.

Directed by Director X, the visual is compiled with footage of the tournament that engulfed the world for the past month along with shots of Lil Baby enjoying his time out there with his peoples when he’s not performing for some of his adoring fans.

Check out the visual to “The World Is Yours To Take” below and let us know if this is something you can vibe to or nah.

