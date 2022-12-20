Tekashi “Irony” 6ix9ine & Wack 100 Say Gunna Is Indeed A Snitch

CLOSE

Gunna is officially a free man but unfortunately for him it came with a great price, being labeled a snitch out on these Hip-Hop streets.

While Hip-Hop’s most infamous snitch ever, Tekashi 6ix9ine proudly wears his “Henry Hill” badge on his chest, Gunna’s lawyer is denying his client is anywhere near the same vicinity as the “Gummo” rapper. But 6ix9ine and Wack 100 disagree and are taking Gunna to task for “tattle telling” on his YSL family.

According to TMZ, DJ Akademiks got the ball rolling by DMing Gunna’s lawyer, Steven Sadow and asking him to clarify his position that Gunna isn’t a snitch. Sadow explained that Gunna’s plea deal wouldn’t affect anyone other than Gunna himself and that “Out of court statements at a plea hearing cannot come into evidence against someone else.”

The night before, Akademiks chopped it up with OG snitch Tekashi 6ix9ine who went in on Gunna and had no problem calling him a rat. He even said that Gunna looks “worse” than he did dropping dimes as he feels that Gunna turned on the people “who put him on. This is a n*gga who really put him under his wing. So there’s no reasoning to plea out. You woulda been more gangsta holding it down till ya man copped out or your man figured it out cause you wasn’t fighting no real charges.”

Even Wack 100 weighed in on the subject and he too questioned Gunna’s street standings after taking the plea writing “@akademiks Stop bro … His statements were clearly on the RECORD … And the whole “DEFENSE” was #YSL IS NOT I REPEAT IS NOT A GANG JUST A RECORD LABEL… YOU HIM OR THEM CANT REWRITE THE LAWS OF #SNITCHING. CO-OPERATION WITH THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY MAKES U A CO OPERANT WHICH EQUALS #Telling.”

Though Tekashi blatantly took the stand against his former crew and directly pointed fingers at them on multiple crimes in exchange for his own personal freedom, we still don’t know exactly how Gunna’s plea deal and cooperation with authorities will affect his YSL family. What if Young Thug is set free under similar conditions? Would he be considered a rat? Guess we’ll have to wait and see.

What do y’all think? Do y’all feel that Gunna and Tekashi 6ix9ine are one in the same? Should they make a song together for the closeted snitches of the streets? Let us know in the comment section below.

The post Tekashi “Irony” 6ix9ine & Wack 100 Say Gunna Is Indeed A Snitch appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Tekashi “Irony” 6ix9ine & Wack 100 Say Gunna Is Indeed A Snitch was originally published on hiphopwired.com