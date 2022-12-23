Charlie Cox Says Disney+’s ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Won’t Be As “Gory” As Netflix’s Series

CLOSE

For many Marvel fans one of the things they loved most about Netflix’s Daredevil series (aside from Charlie Cox’s brilliant performance) was the action scenes and violent fades that the Man Without Fear would dish on his enemies.

Unfortunately it seems that now the series is getting a new lease on life on Disney+, the excessive brutality that we’ve grown to love and appreciate will not be carrying over into Disney’s Daredevil: Born Again. In an interview with NME, the series star, Charlie Cox revealed that the rebooted series more than likely “won’t be as gory” as it’s predecessor. Confirming that the new series would begin shooting in February of 2023 and wrap up around the end of the year, Cox seemed convinced that the violence would be toned down for the Disney+ crowd. Cox isn’t upset with the change and is actually embracing the new Daredevil standards.

“This has to be a reincarnation, it has to be different, otherwise why are we doing it?,” Cox stated. “My opinion is this character works best when he’s geared towards a slightly more mature audience. My instinct is that on Disney+ it will be dark but it probably won’t be as gory.” He knows there are people who will be hoping for simply a continuation of the previous series. “I would say to those people, we’ve done that. Let’s take the things that really worked, but can we broaden? Can we appeal to a slightly younger audience without losing what we’ve learned about what works?”

That cool and all but… we. Want. Violence. We kid we kid.

If that’s the case with Disney+’s rebooted Daredevil, what would that mean for a series like The Punisher? His entire calling card is violence and gore. Will Disney+ water down Frank Castle’s demeanor if they decide to revive that series too? Fans won’t be too happy about that one.

Still, it will be interesting to see what’s in store for Daredevil in Born Again as Disney ordered a whopping 18-episodes to kick things off. That’s a lot of time to work in new angles and stories for one of the MCU’s most underrated superheroes.

“I’m fascinated to discover why they’ve chosen to do 18,” he says. “I’m imagining there’s going to be an element to it that is like the old-school procedural show. Not necessarily case-of-the-week, but something where we go really deep into Matt Murdock the lawyer and get to see what his life is like. If that’s done right and he really gets his hands dirty with that world… I think there’s something quite interesting about that, to spend a lot of time in a superhero’s day-to-day life and you really earn the moments when he suits up.”

Hopefully we don’t get a happy-go-lucky devil when it’s all said and done.

What do y’all think of Disney+ toning down the violence in Daredevil? Let us know in the comments section below.

