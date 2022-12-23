Young Dolph Estate Announces Pop-Up Museum Exhibit Celebrating His Impact On Hip-Hop

CLOSE

Memphis rapper Young Dolph was tragically and violently killed Nov. 17 of last year shocking the Hip-Hop world and, especially, his community in his hometown at age 36.

Last week, Young Dolph’s estate released the emcee’s first posthumous LP Paper Route Frank. The estate also joined Paper Route Empire, the late rapper’s music label, and the Trap Music Museum in announcing that Dolp’s legacy in Hip-Hop will be celebrated through a touring pop-up museum exhibit.

From Hypebeast:

The touring pop-up will kick off in New York City on January 13 through 15. It won’t stop there but will continue in major cities across the country, including stops in Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta and Chicago.

Dolph was known for his philanthropy in Memphis, particularly involving youth and the public school system. Paper Route Empire CEO Daddy-O said that the goal of Dolphland is to “showcase the character of a leader and businessman” and inspire future entrepreneurs by spotlighting Dolph’s journey.

“Dolph has a great base of fans, and he loved going out and engaging with them. We wanted to do something that still provided a way for that engagement beyond just the music,” Young Dolph’s manager Allen Parks added. “We brought the idea to the Trap Music Museum, and they were excited to help bring a dope experience to life for all who will attend.”

Tickets for the exhibit, titled “Dolphland,” will go on sale Dec. 26. Not only will ticket-buyers get to view a display commemorating the “Get Paid” rapper and his impact on southern Hip-Hop, but they will automatically be entered into a contest to win $100,000. The winner will be announced at the end of the tour.

It’s unfortunate that rappers like Dolph are given their flowers like this only after they’re gone, but for his fans, his community and his legacy, this is a good look and well-deserved commemoration.

R.I.P. Young Dolph. You continue to be remembered and celebrated.

The post Young Dolph Estate Announces Pop-Up Museum Exhibit Celebrating His Impact On Hip-Hop appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Young Dolph Estate Announces Pop-Up Museum Exhibit Celebrating His Impact On Hip-Hop was originally published on hiphopwired.com