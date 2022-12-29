Dumpster Drizzy: Old Drake Rhyme Book Found In Dumpster To Be Auctioned Off For $20K

CLOSE

Apparently, when Drake was a teenage aspiring rapper—somebody thought he was trash.

OK, that may or may not be the case. But what is true is that the Toronto superstar’s old rhyme book from his pre-fame years ended up in the garbage somehow, and now fans of the “Rich Flex” rapper have the opportunity to own multiple pages of notebook paper with old Drake lyrics in his own handwriting if they get really lucky. And also if they have a spare $20,000 lying around, according to the auction house Moments In Time.

A rep for the MIT auction house tells us Drake was working in his uncle’s Memphis furniture factory as a youth and the lyrics were found in the dumpster when the factory eventually closed down. Now, they’ll be posted for sale.

You can see the greatness brewing in Drake’s bars, even though the lyrics weren’t fully realized just yet. The pages read like poems, Drake writes lines like, “Plates/passed around for collection/Raising money for cheap cell phones with no reception.” Young Drizzy also penned a song called “Come Spring” which OG fans will recognize eventually evolved into “Come Winter” from his pre-fame debut mixtape “Room For Improvement.”

Syliva has her Toronto-based phone number that appears on one of the pages, likely waiting for him when he returned to The 6ix.“We’re in the age of conflict and knowledge / But we’re trapped in this cage of barbed wire and wreckage, with the freedom to go to college,” one of the pages read, according to He apparently was a “Certified Lover Boy” even back then, too. Someone by the name ofhas her Toronto-based phone number that appears on one of the pages, likely waiting for him when he returned to The 6ix.“We’re in the age of conflict and knowledge / But we’re trapped in this cage of barbed wire and wreckage, with the freedom to go to college,” one of the pages read, according to Complex . “The freedom to indulge and dissolve ourselves in the process / The law says you have witness an audience in the race of silence / Take refuge in a response that defines the face of violence.”But let’s be real: These pages of old lyrics could read, “Roses are red, violets are blue…nice booty,” and true Drake stans would still line up for the purchase if they had the disposable income to drop 20 racks on such rare memorabilia. Tell the truth, fans, how much would you spend to get your hands on old Drake lyrics from well before he was famous?

