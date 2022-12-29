Ye fka Kanye West Can’t Be Found For Ex-Business Manager To Serve $4.5M Lawsuit

CLOSE

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West is AWOL, sort of. Ye’s ex-business manager is claiming he is unable to find the rapper, in order to serve a lawsuit against his MAGA-loving former client.

Apparently, rumors of Yeezy’s alleged disappearance kicked off due to a tweet, of course.

According to the Sun, Thomas St. John, can’t find Yeezy to serve him with a $4.5M contract lawsuit, per court documents.

The “ex-business manager” is believed to be Thomas St John, given his ongoing lawsuit against Kanye West and his company, Yeezy.

In the December 19, 2022, court filing exclusively obtained by The U.S. Sun, Thomas is seeking an extension of time to serve Ye and the other defendant, Yeezy LLC, the court docs.

He and his attorneys are asking to extend the time until the end of March due to multiple failed attempts to contact Ye.

St. John also claims he’s having difficulty contact Ye’s legal team because it looks like the “Power” rapper may not actually have one, at the moment.

The real tea may be that St. John was allegedly hired by West to handle his money.

Per the Sun:

According to court docs, Thomas filed the lawsuit because he wasn’t paid for the 18-month guaranteed term working as Ye’s senior financial advisor and Chief Financial Officer.

He was supposed to get paid $300K per month but only ended up working three months, which he allegedly did not receive payments for, court docs claim.

In a January 2022 meeting, detailed in the complaint, Thomas mentioned that the Praise God singer allegedly became “heated and aggressive” and “screamed” at Mr. St John, saying he didn’t want to work with him anymore.

The lawsuit claimed: “When confronted by the 18-month commitment that had just been made, Mr. West stated words to the effect of ‘The 18-month term was bulls**t’ and ‘You’re insane for even thinking I would stick to it.’”

Sounds about on brand.

