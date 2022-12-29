CLOSE

One of the culture’s most unique talents can’t be located. Rapper Theophilus London has been reported missing by his family.

As per Complex, the Trinidad and Tobago native is no where to be found. A representative acting on behalf of his family has shared a statement confirming that they have not been in contact with the musician in several months. “Over the last few weeks, friends and family of Theophilus London have been working together to piece together his whereabouts.

The last time someone spoke with him reportedly stretches back to July 2022 in Los Angeles,” the message reads. “On December 27th, family members of Theophilus London traveled to Los Angeles to file a missing persons report with the LAPD. They are now seeking the public’s help with any information as to London’s whereabouts.”

The release also includes a communication directly from his father Lary Moses London. “Theo, your Dad loves you, son. We miss you,” said his father. “And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son.” His cousin Mikhail DjKellz Noel also posted a message urging anyone who has seen Theophilus to reach out to him directly.

“To anyone who knows anything please reach out to me through DM or contact the LAPD. Any and all information is appreciated to help us find our loved one, Theo.”

London is a 6-foot-2, 175-pound Black man with dark brown eyes. London released his debut album, Timez Are Weird These Days, in 2011. He followed that with Vibes (which was executive produced by Kanye West) in 2014 and Bebey in 2020.

Photo: Jim Spellman / Getty

The post Rapper Theophilus London Reported Missing By His Family appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Rapper Theophilus London Reported Missing By His Family was originally published on hiphopwired.com