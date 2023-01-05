Yves Saint Laurent Is Releasing A Leftover To-Go Inspired Bag For $2K

CLOSE

Just when you thought luxury fashion could not get any more irrational Yves Saint Laurent is about to release a leftover box inspired bag priced at around $2,000.

As spotted on Hypebeast the French label is challenging the norm when it comes to accessory innovation. Officially billed as the “Take-Away Box In Vegetable-Tanned Leather,” this piece mirrors the standard shape of a to-go box you would get at chain restaurant (think Outback Steakhouse or Chili’s). Naturally the brand sought out to advance it with premium materials namely the calfskin leather and suede lining interior. As expected we get their signature logo placed boldly in the center for all the designer emblem feels.

While the Yves Saint Laurent “Take-Away Box” is sure to inspire some double takes and random questions from strangers, that added attention won’t coe cheap. This piece is priced at a cool $1,890.

Mind you it’s only seven inches tall and eight inches wide. But if you feel inclined to shop you can buy it here.

