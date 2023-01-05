Lil Wayne, Future And More Named As Potential Witnesses In YSL RICO Trial

CLOSE

Hip-Hop’s most infamous RICO case is getting more interesting by the day. Some of Rap’s biggest names could be called as witnesses in the YSL trial.

As per WSBT 2, Young Thug might be tapping into his Rap rolodex so folks can vouch for his character. Reporter Michael Seiden obtained the potential witness list for his defense. Included are Dwayne Carter, a.k.a. “Lil Wayne”; Dequantes Lamar, a.k.a. “Rich Homie Quan”; Bryan Williams, a.k.a. “Birdman”. His co-defendant Miles Farley listed Clifford Harris, Jr. a.k.a, “T.I.”; Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn a.k.a “Future”; and Michael Lamar White II a.k.a “Trippie Red.

The state has listed YFN Lucci, born Rashawn Bennett, as a potential witness as well. But the rapper’s legal team denies that he will take the stand in the trial. “Rayshawn Bennett (Lucci), has never been interviewed or subpoenaed by law-enforcement, the Fulton County District Attorney‘s office or any of the party’s regarding the YSL case” said Drew Findling and Marissa Goldberg of The Findling Law Firm.

“Any party can announce for example that Abraham Lincoln is on their witness list, but those words alone are meaningless. So, to be 100% clear, Rayshawn Bennett (Lucci) will not be a witness in the YSL case. His focus, as it should be, is on his pending Fulton County case.”

YFN Lucci has long-standing problems with Young Thug and the YSL crew. Back in 2019 Thug posted that he is the new 2 Pac to which YFN responded “Pac would’ve never wore a dress.” From there things went left and some menacing threats were hurled both ways. Young Thug went on Instagram Live and said he was going to slap both Lucci and his comrade Sauce Walka.

The YSL trial starts next week.

Photo: @PhotosByBeanz

