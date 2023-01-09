Coroner Report Reveals Lil Keed Died Of Blood Cell Disorder

CLOSE

The cause of Lil Keed’s sudden death has been revealed. Coroners say he passed from a blood cell disorder.

As spotted on Raw Report the Atlanta, Georgia native’s cause of death has been identified by medical professionals. On Tuesday, Jan. 3 the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner/Coroner’s Office reported that the man born Raqhid Jevon Render died from Eosinophilia. According to Mayo Clinic “Eosinophilia (e-o-sin-o-FILL-e-uh) is a higher than normal level of eosinophils. Eosinophils are a type of disease-fighting white blood cell. This condition most often indicates a parasitic infection, an allergic reaction or cancer.”

The report seems to be a direct follow up to his mother, Michelle Woods, recently dispelling the rumors he passed from drug abuse. “7 months after learning about the passing of my son, I’ve received his official cause of death from the doctors. In grieving my son’s death, myself and the rest of the family were caused a lot of pain by the lies and rumors spread on the blogs and the internet with false information about Raqhid’s passing,” Woods wrote. “Today, we’ve confirmed that Raqhid died from natural causes with no drugs or alcohol found in his system.”

According to the autopsy report obtained by People magazine it is still unclear what caused his condition. The documentation reveals that on May 13, 2022 he asked to be taken to the hospital. “He had been sick in bed for 4 days with complaints of stomach and back pains,” the report added. “His brother noted that the decedent’s eyes were jaundiced and drove him to the hospital in a private vehicle.” Unfortunately, Lil Keed suffered a seizure while en route to the hospital and died later that evening. He was 24 years old.

