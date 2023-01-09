New Ghostface Killah Album Dropping Exclusively On Stem Player

CLOSE

Over the decades, Ghostface Killah has been the most consistent of artists from the Wu-Tang Clan as he’s dropped multiple albums that kept Shaolin on the map. Now he’s ready to return with a new project that’ll be exclusive to the Stem Player that Kanye West utilized for his Donda 2 album release back in 2022.

According to HipHopNMore, the new album from Tony Starks will be exclusive to the Stem Player device and to get Wu-Tang fans onboard with the release, the first single, “6 Minutes,” is available to stream on their website for 36 hours. No word on what the title of the album will be or whether or not it’ll feature his fellow Clansmen (Raekwon will more than likely make an appearance). But truth be told, we’re curious to see what Ghost and Stem Player have in store for the OG Hip-Hoppers of the golden era.

Users will be able to put their own content on its 256GB hard drive and also add additional storage thanks to a microSD card slot. With its mini-HDMI port, you could use it as a projector, and it also supports Wi-Fi and cellular connections. It starts shipping in February with more products being planned soon.

Though Kanye West didn’t exactly blow up the Stem Player with his Donda albums, the device did move units thanks to fans who had to get their hands on Ye’s latest projects. Will Wu-Tang fans be willing to shell out big bucks ($1000 for pre-order) on the new Stem Projector to listen to what Ghostface’s been cooking up in the lab? We’re not sure but it will be interesting to see what becomes of the new project should fans not back the latest move from Ghost and Stem.

Will you be buying a Stem Projector to listen to that new work from Ghostface Deini? Let us know in the comments section below.

