Alt-Right Avenger Andrew Tate Hospital Stay May Or May Not Be Related To Serious Heart Condition

Andrew Tate—the American-British (stupidity) influencer who got himself dragged up and down Twitter after his failed attempt at gaslighting teenaged environmental activist Greta Thunberg, and then, in the same week, got arrested for alleged sex trafficking in Romania—is now the subject of conflicting reports regarding his stay at a hospital following his arrest.

On Sunday, Andrew Tate, who is basically the Caucasian beta male version of Kevin Samuels, stayed in character by tweeting a screenshot from a SpyNews article about his case along with a caption that proves he still thinks he’s way more important than he actually is.

“The Matrix has attacked me. But they misunderstand, you cannot kill an idea. Hard to Kill,” Tate captioned the post. (These men are far too delusional to keep associating themselves with the “red pill” from The Matrix film series. Keanu would never.)

From Newsweek:

As for why he went to a hospital, Carmina Pricopie, an investigative journalist for Romanian news network Antena 3 CNN, is quoted as saying that Tate cited “certain medical problems” during a routine check.

“Yesterday he was taken out of the Central Prison of the Capital Police and taken to a hospital because when he was incarcerated, according to the procedures, he was given a medical examination and the prison doctor asked him if he was suffering from certain ailments,” read the quote.

“The attorney for the Tate brothers notified the central detention center and stated that he had certain medical problems,” the quote continued. “Based on this notification, yesterday he was taken to a specialist consultation in a hospital in the capital.”

Per the quotes attributed to Pricopie, Tate has since been returned “the central detention center of the Capital Police.”

Citing “Romanian news sources,” NFT Technologies co-founder and CEO Mario Nawfal shared more information about the hospital visit on Twitter, stating that while there are conflicting reports, “it seems a doctor discovered an ailment during a routine check-up.”

Also attributing information to journalist Pricopie, Nawful wrote that the medical issue “doesn’t seem too serious and is based on Tate’s attorney briefing the Central Prison of the Capital Police about Tate’s ‘medical problems,’ leading to Tate visiting a specialist in Bucharest.”

“Sources have told me that Tate does suffer from heart conditions and has seen a heart specialist in Paris regularly,” Nawful added in his thread.

But a Twitter user who goes by the handle “@AlphaEra” and claims he travels with Tate and his Alpha-incel clown car caravan (I may have made that last part up) disputed Nawfal’s Twitter thread saying Tate “has not ‘seen a heart specialist in Paris regularly,’” and that he “absolutely hates Paris.” He also snarkily encouraged Nawfal to “Do better with your ‘reporting’ Mario.”

“Yes it’s true Andrew was taken to the hospital. He is ok. No more info available. Sorry I can’t answer all DMs, too many of them,” @AlphaEra posted in his own Tweet regarding Tate.

Meanwhile, according to Newsweek, Romanian authorities said they have started their investigation into Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan Tate, who is also accused of sex trafficking and abuse. Specifically, prosecutors are accusing the Tate brothers of coercing six women into producing pornography, with the alleged victims facing “acts of physical violence and mental coercion.”

