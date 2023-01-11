Nike Releasing ‘No Finish Line’ Book Celebrating 50 Years Of Greatness

CLOSE

Always looking to inspire the next generation of athletes and go-getters, Nike is readying the release of a new book dubbed No Finish Line (no relation to Finish Line) in which they celebrate 50 years of innovative designs and sports while giving a sneak peak at what another 50 years may hold for us.

On Tuesday (Jan. 10), Nike dropped the news of their upcoming book which was designed by Zak Group. The bool features custom illustrations by Bráulio Amado along with words from Nike’s Chief Design Officer, John Hoke, and speculative fiction by journalist Geoff Manaugh and author Sam Grawe. With an eye to the future of sports designs, John Hoke says that No Finish Line is ultimately a book that is “an expression of our belief in the limitless potential of sport — and design.”

“It’s been said that the best way to predict the future is to create it. At Nike, we wholeheartedly agree. For over 50 years, we’ve endeavored to create a better future for athletes. This compels us forward, always. When we say, ‘There is no finish line,’ it’s not a lazy reference to an unending grind or destination-less journey, but rather an expression of our belief in the limitless potential of sport — and design.”

No Finish Line is set to hit shelves Feb. 14 and will retail for $26. Just please, don’t make this a Valentine’s Day gift over an actual pair of sneakers. Just sayin.’

