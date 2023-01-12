CLOSE

Dr. Dre is officially cashing out. He is reportedly selling his catalog to Universal Music to the tune of $200 million dollars.

As spotted on Variety Magazine the Rap legend has striking a deal where he will give up a portion of his musical assets to Universal Music Group and Shamrock Holdings. According to the report the compositions in question include his solo albums, the royalties from his work as a member of N.W.A. and royalties he earns from his acclaimed production discography. According to Billboard Magazine, who first broke the story, Shamrock Holdings will be acquiring an estimated 75% to 90% of the content while Universal Music Group will own the remaining assets.

In terms of the splits UMG is rumored to be getting the master recording of The Chronic, and his share of the Aftermath / Interscope Records joint venture with Top Dawg Records for Kendrick Lamar’s releases. At this time it is not clear where the assets for Eminen’s discography, which were originally release on Aftermath, will land. Shamrock Holdings and Universal Music Group have yet to formally comment on the matter.

Photo: Robin L Marshall

The post Dr. Dre Selling Catalog To Universal Music For $200 Million Dollars appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Dr. Dre Selling Catalog To Universal Music For $200 Million Dollars was originally published on hiphopwired.com