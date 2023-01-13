Kanye West Married Yeezy Architect Bianca Censori In Private Ceremony: Report

CLOSE

Ye fka Kanye West is off the market, allegedly. Reportedly, the MAGA-friendly rapper and designer recently married a Yeezy architect named Bianca Censori in a private wedding ceremony.

Bianca Censori is the same formerly unnamed blonde mystery woman that Ye had been spotted about town with by the paparazzi. However, their marriage isn’t officially in the books, at least not yet.

Reports TMZ:

Sources connected to the couple tell TMZ the woman is Bianca Censori, and she’s worked as an architectural designer at Yeezy for several years. She’s also been a brunette until switching things up to the short blonde look we’ve recently seen. Our sources say Ye and Bianca recently had some sort of wedding ceremony — though we’re told it doesn’t appear they’ve filed a marriage certificate to make it legal.

Ye was seen wearing a wedding ring of sorts while eating with Censori at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills. TMZ’s “source,” surely a Ye homie, says the ring symbolizes his commitment.

This news comes after Ye was keeping a low profile, which caused speculation that he was in some sort of hiding. Before going underground, he was on a scorched Earth campaign of antisemitism and tomfoolery that kicked off after a tweet where he said he was going “Death Con 3 [sic] on JEWISH PEOPLE.” He’s been fumbling multiple bags and his fortune ever since.

Congratulations?

