CLOSE

It’s been three years since the shocking and tragic death of NBA legend, Kobe Bryant and though he’s gone, his shadow still looms large on the sport of basketball and his memorabilia is proving to be a hot commodity out on these streets.

According to TMZ, an autographed Kobe Bryant jersey from his 2007-2008 MVP season is set to hit the auction block courtesy of Sotheby’s and estimates predict that it could fetch up to $7 million. The purple and gold threads that Kobe wore during his memorable season will be a must-have piece of history as it’s actually the only time that the five-time NBA Champion took home the Maurice Podoloff trophy for his remarkable play that year.

Sotheby’s, which is hosting the auction, tells us the item is the “most valuable Kobe Bryant game-worn jersey to ever appear at auction” as the Lakers legend “scored a total of 645 points over 8 months in this jersey.”

He averaged 28.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game that season and led the Lakers to the NBA Finals.

What also makes the jersey so rare — Kob signed the gear by writing his first name on the stitched number on the back.

FYI, this is also the same jersey Kobe was seen tugging on in the first round of the 2008 playoffs — one of Bryant’s most iconic photos of all time.

Man, we hope whoever ends up winning this auction doesn’t walk around wearing the grail of grails like it’s another day at the office. Y’all know these millionaires don’t care. Then again, it’s their money so it is what it is.

The auction opens up Feb. 2 and is expected to get between $5-7 million once it wraps up, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it surpassed expectations and goes for $8 million like Kobe’s OG jersey number, 8.

What number do y’all think the autographed Kobe Bryant jersey will end up selling for? Let us know in the comments section below.

The post Autographed Kobe Bryant Jersey Expected To Fetch $7M On Auction Block appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Autographed Kobe Bryant Jersey Expected To Fetch $7M On Auction Block was originally published on hiphopwired.com