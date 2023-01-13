Saweetie Will Make An Appearance In ‘Bel-Air’ Season 2

CLOSE

When viewers tap in for season 2 of Bel-Air, they will be Saweetie gracing their television screens.

Variety exclusively reports that the “ICY GIRL” rapper will appear in the second season of the popular Peacock series Bel-Air. Per the website’s reporting, Saweetie will be playing herself in the show.

This will not be the first time she will play herself on show. Saweetie has made numerous appearances during the third season of the Black-ish spinoff Grown-ish that lives on Freefrom.

Saweetie won’t be the only new face fans of Bel-Air can expect to see on the show’s second season. Brooklyn McLinn, Jazlyn Martin, and Riele Downs will join the cast in recurring roles.

Per Variety:

Brooklyn McLinn (“Cloak & Dagger,” “Black-ish”), Jazlyn Martin (“This Is Us,” “All American: Homecoming”), and Riele Downs (“Darby and The Dead,” “Henry Danger”) will all appear in the new season of the drama series take on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

McLinn will play Doc Hightower, described as “a busy and driven basketball recruiter and AAU Coach who is impressed by Will’s game at Bel-Air Academy.” Martin will play Jackie. Of her character, it is said, “Her South L.A. street smarts put Will’s Philly swagger to the test when they are introduced to each other at a Venice basketball tournament.” Finally, Downs will play Yazmin, said to be “the president of the Black Student Union at Bel-Air Academy. While their paths have not previously crossed at school, Yazmin finds herself impressed by Carlton’s contributions to the club.”

Bel-Air Shut The Doubters Up

When Bel-Air was first announced, it wasn’t well received. The show is based on Morgan Cooper’s trailer featuring a dramatic retelling of the popular comedy sitcom starring Will Smith, which caught the eye of the actor who helped the trailer turn into an actual series and picked up for two seasons on NBC’s streaming network Peacock.

The series stars Jabari Banks as Will, Adrian Holmes as Phillip Banks, Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks, Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks, Coco Jones as Hilary Banks, Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks, Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey, Jordan L. Jones as Jazz, and Simone Joy Jones as Lisa.

Season 2 premieres exclusively on Peacock on February 23.

