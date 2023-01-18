Video Shows LA Man Ramming Dump Truck Into Estranged Wife’s House “Because We Are Going Through A Divorce”

CLOSE

In today’s episode of Bro…There Are Better Ways To Say Your Marriage Was Trash, a California man has been caught on video crashing a dump truck into his estranged wife’s home in South Los Angeles.

Fortunately, no one was injured or killed during the incident in which the driver of the dump truck also crashed into multiple parked cars. But that doesn’t mean Patricia Dunn, the alleged target of the rampage didn’t suffer more than a scare.

“A man under that kind of rage – who’s to say what he might do?” Dunn told ABC 7 of the incident that happened Sunday afternoon in the area of 107th Street and Normandie Avenue in Westmont. “He was trying to kill me. He really was.”

Dunn also told reporters that she still fears for her life and that her husband had already come by and wrecked her home prior to receiving a dump truck. (Bruh, WTF?)

From ABC:

Patricia says her husband drove by the home three times. First he came by in a Chevy Impala and crashed into the home while she was inside. He returned in a dump truck and did more damage, then came back in the Impala again.

The home’s metal fence is bent to the ground and there are large dents in the exterior of the home right outside her bedroom.

“I was just trying to stay out of the way,” she said. “So I don’t know if he was drunk or under the influence. I never experienced anything like this in my life.”

Given the situation, one doesn’t need to do much speculating as to why Dunn is divorcing this maniac.

“Because we are going through a divorce,” Dunn—who says she’s filing for a restraining order against her husband—explained. “And he is upset about the fact no contact. He’s verbally abusive and I have nothing nice to say.”

Hopefully, this man, who hasn’t been identified publicly yet, is brought to justice and put somewhere he can’t harm Dunn or anyone else. In the meantime, Dunn said she’s currently staying with someone else in case her husband returns. Unfortunately, ABC noted that the “Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says it took about 30 minutes before law enforcement arrived on scene because the initial call came in as a traffic collision and not a crime.”

NOT A CRIME THOUGH???

Nah—this is some wild Fatal Attraction sh*t here. We hope Dunn remains safe and her husband gets the help he apparently needs while staying all the way away from his ex.

