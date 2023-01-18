CLOSE

The dropping of Kanye West continues. His lawyers are looking to cut ties with him and are considering newspaper advertisements to let him know.

As spotted on TMZ, the Chicago, Illinois native is about to get some more bad news in the very near future. According to the celebrity gossip website Greenberg Traurig, LLP will no longer represent the creative with regards to his legal matters. It seems the firm has had more than their fair share of his bizarre antics. On Friday, Jan. 13 they filed paperwork asking District Judge Analisa Torres for an extension to be withdrawn from a case. They say there has been “a breakdown in communication” as they have tried to inform Kanye that they plan on no longer representing him. They also make reference to him ghosting them when he “deactivated the phone number previously used to contact him.”

In addition to the extension, they also asked the judge for permission to use “alternative means” to notify West that he is no longer their client. More specifically, running two advertisements in Los Angeles newspapers as per the filing. “Given Ye’s public status, publication of the Withdrawal Order will likely garner significant media attention, resulting in broader publication and provide an even greater likelihood of apprising Ye of the Order,” the firm wrote.

Furthermore, Greenberg Traurig, LLP “has dispatched process servers to the addresses it previously knew Ye to frequent, and has exhausted all methods of contacting Ye to arrange for service, including through Ye’s legal representatives and through Ye directly.” They also mention that Kanye’s ex-business manager, Thomas St. John, “has documented similar unsuccessful attempts to serve Ye.”

Photo: Revolt

The post Kanye’s Lawyers Want To Run Ads To Cut Ties With Him appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Kanye’s Lawyers Want To Run Ads To Cut Ties With Him was originally published on hiphopwired.com