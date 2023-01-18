Golden State Warriors & Oakland Hip-Hop Legends Visit White House

CLOSE

The Golden State Warriors were guests of honor at the White House to celebrate their championship, with E-40, Too Short & other legends from the Bay in attendance as well.

On Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 17th), the White House was buzzing with excitement as the Warriors were on hand to celebrate their 2021-2022 NBA championship at a ceremony held by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. The crowd also boasted Hip-Hop royalty from the Bay Area, as E-40, Too Short, and Mister F.A.B. along with media personality Sway Calloway were present for the reception.

Superstar point guard Stephen Curry presented President Biden and Vice President Harris with customized team jerseys. Vice President Harris beamed as she introduced the team. “As a very proud daughter of Oakland, California, it gives me immense personal pride as the vice president of the United States to say, Dub Nation is in the house,” she said. She joked about her jersey which bore the number one, remarking that it’s because she’s the number one fan. Curry joked that he wanted the jersey to be up on the wall of the Oval Office. “Hopefully we can come back and check if it’s up there,” he said.

It was the first time since 2015 that the Warriors were honored at the White House. Former president Donald Trump publicly disinvited the team in 2017 after Curry had stated that he wasn’t interested in visiting. The Warriors also weren’t invited after their 2018 championship win. President Biden addressed that in his comments, saying: “The Golden State Warriors are always welcome in this White House.” Earlier in the day, Curry and coach Steve Kerr addressed reporters in the White House briefing room, with Curry thanking the administration for their efforts in bringing WNBA star Brittney Griner home from imprisonment in Russia late last year.

The Bay’s best rappers have long been avid supporters of the Warriors, with E-40 and Mistah F.A.B being constant fixtures at home games at the Chase Center in downtown San Francisco and prior to that, at the Oakland Coliseum. They were spotted taking numerous photos with Harris, along with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who is now a member of the Biden administration.

The post Golden State Warriors & Oakland Hip-Hop Legends Visit White House appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Golden State Warriors & Oakland Hip-Hop Legends Visit White House was originally published on hiphopwired.com