Apple Finally Drops New MacBook Pro M2 Pro & M2 Max Chips

After a slight delay, Apple’s new MacBook Pro and Mac Mini utilizing its in-house chipset, have arrived.

Apple’s long-awaited MacBook Pro utilizing the company’s new M2 Pro and M2 Max, promises to deliver improvements like longer battery life and faster performance, have finally arrived.

The arrival of the new MacBook Pro allows Apple to deliver on one of its biggest goals to utilize its chipsets in its devices, allowing Apple to ditch chips manufactured by Intel.

The new MacBook Pro was initially set to launch in 2022, but due to those pesky supply chain issues, Apple set its sights on early 2023, and now we are here.

The MacBook Pro Powered By M2 Pro & M2 Max Breakdown

According to Apple, the new MacBook Pro with the M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets will come in 14- and 16-inch models and will be effects rendering due to being able to complete the process “6-times faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro.”

Color grading on Apple’s new MacBook Pro also is two times faster, making these devices very attractive to those who utilize the MacBook Pro for graphics work on programs like Adobe Photoshop and Final Cut Pro.

Battery life is also getting a significant boost which could now give users 22 hours of usage.

As far as the breakdown of the chips, the M2 Pro features either a 10- or 12-core CPU with up to eight high-performance and four high-efficiency cores and a GPU with up to 19 cores. Apple claims this will give users 20% more efficiency over devices currently using the M1 chipset.

M2 Max is a beast boasting up to 38 cores while promising a 30% improvement in graphics over the M1 Max, plus a 12-core CPU.

Both chipsets feature Wi-Fi 6E connectivity allowing for faster internet and support for advanced HDMI. Other features include three Thunderbolt 4 ports and an SDXC card slot, updated mics, and a sound system consisting of six speakers.

Pricing

You can scoop up the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro starting at $1,999. The 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro starts at $2,499.

The 14-inch model with M2 Max starts at $3,099, while the 16-inch model will begin at $3,499.

Other Notable Announcements From Apple

Along with the new MacBook Pro, a new Mac mini model using the M2 and M2 Pro chipset was announced. The M2 model features 24GB of unified memory and 100GB/s of bandwidth.

The M2 Pro model boasts 32GB and a 200GB/s bandwidth and is comparatively quicker. The new Mac mini with the M2 chip starts at $599, while the M2 Pro model begins at $1,299.

You can now order all devices on Apple’s website, and each expects to launch on January 24 officially.

Photos: Apple

Photos: Apple

Apple Finally Drops New MacBook Pro M2 Pro & M2 Max Chips was originally published on hiphopwired.com